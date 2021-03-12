The Miami Dolphins are signing former Carolina Panthers punter Michael Palardy per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. It is a bit of a homecoming for Palardy as he is from Broward County and the South Florida area.

The #Dolphins are signing former #Panthers punter Michael Palardy to a one-year deal, per source. It’s a homecoming for Palardy, the former Fort Lauderdale prep standout. He’s fully healthy and was one of the NFL’s most productive punters over his three seasons in Carolina. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2021

Palardy did not play in the 2020 season as he tore his ACL after the 2019 season. Over his career Palardy has 243 total punts, placing 87 inside the 20-yard line. His longest punt is 63 yards and he has an average of 45.5 yards per punt. The Panthers released Palardy in February of 2021. Prior to the Panthers, he had stops in Oakland, St. Louis, Baltimore, Indianapolis, and Atlanta. As well as a stop in Toronto in the CFL as well.

The signing of Palardy most likely means the end of Matt Haack’s time in Miami.