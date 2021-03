On this very special LIVE edition of The Same Old Dolphins Show, Aaron and Josh take a look at the Dolphins’ needs heading into free agency and where they think the Dolphins should and should not spend money. Plus, Kyle Van Noy is released, Tua gets a vote of confidence, and a lot more! #FinsUp

