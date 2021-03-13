On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is joined by Jeff Darlington of ESPN to talk about all the Hot Topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. We get Jeff’s thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa heading into his second year with the Dolphins. Will the Dolphins pick up the phone and call Houston if/when they officially put Deshaun Watson on the trade block? We talk Xavien Howard, Isaiah Wilson, Brian Flores, Dolphins Free agency, and what will Miami do with the #3 pick in the draft. All of this and so much more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast with our special guest Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.