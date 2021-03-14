On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Tom are back to talk about the latest big news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They give a breakdown and analysis of the Shaq Lawson trade for Benardrick McKinney. The Dolphins find an answer to their middle linebacker problem and solve a need there while now will be looking to fill the void now left by moving on from Shaq Lawson. What are some options Miami may be looking at as an edge rusher this week in free agency? Also, with the news of Aaron Jones staying in Green Bay who are some veteran running back options for Miami they may be looking at this week. Also, Tom and Mike give their thoughts on the Jeff Darlington interview from Friday where Mike got the ESPN Insider’s thoughts and opinions on the Dolphins and where they are now as a franchise. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

