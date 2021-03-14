In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics are discussed in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Kevin does his mock offseason with his thoughts on who Miami should sign in Free Agency and then who to take in April’s NFL Draft. Also, Kevin shares his thoughts on the Isaiah Wilson trade, Kyle Van Noy being released and who may be some replacements at linebacker, as well as the Dolphins formally announcing their coaching staff changes and everything involved with that. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER