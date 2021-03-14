Tune in now to the latest episode of The Splash Zone!

On the eve of the legal tampering period, we talk free agency and predict who the Dolphins will sign in the next few days.

The Dolphins spent big in free agency last off-season and might be looking to do the same this year. We look at scheme fits and realistic options for Miami to set the team up for a playoff run in 2021. Tune in now to see if you agree!

Links to listen: 🎙🐬🔈

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-splash-zone-a-miami-dolphins-podcast/id1550208896#episodeGuid=Buzzsprout-8137384

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/63kUywb9JkQdvDFqXGBCmb?si=ltaaRbEeR_a_B3ZOfb3qBQ

Google: https://podcasts.google.com?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5idXp6c3Byb3V0LmNvbS8xNTk2MzEzLnJzcw%3D%3D&episode=QnV6enNwcm91dC04MTM3Mzg0

Website: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1596313/episodes/8137384

Subscribe and leave a review!