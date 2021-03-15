Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms of a 3 year deal with Free Agent FB/TE Cethan Carter of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The #Dolphins have finalized a 3-year deal for #Bengals FB and TE Cethan Carter, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

Carter was undrafted in 2017 and has been with the Bengals since then (although he did not play in the 2018 season due to being on IR with a shoulder injury). He is 25 years old and has 7 career receptions for 66 yards and 1 touchdown since 2017 and has started 5 games in his career.

Carter will be part of a deep Dolphins tight end room and compete for playing time with Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen behind Mike Gesicki while also helping out in the running game being a lead blocker who can line up in the back-field as well as assist on special teams.