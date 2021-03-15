Multiple outlets are reporting that former Miami Dolphins CB/Safety Calvin Jackson has passed away at the age of 48. No cause of death was reported but it is being said that he suffered from an illness. Jackson played for six seasons in Miami, the final two of coach Don Shula’s time in the NFL, and all 4 years of Jimmy Johnson’s years with the Dolphins.

Former Miami Dolphins’ defender dies at age 49 https://t.co/5cN4NswL4S — Dave Hyde (@davehydesports) March 15, 2021

Calvin Jackson started 57 games for the Miami Dolphins at Safety and Cornerback. He had 4 career interceptions including one he ran back for a touchdown. After one year out of the NFL Jackson played in the first season of the XFL and started 9 or 10 games for the Birmingham Thunderbolts. He had one interception in the XFL.

