Per Adam Schefter of ESPN former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has signed a one-year deal with the Washington Football team for $10 million that could jump to $12 million if he meets certain incentives.

Fitzpatrick has spent the last two years in Miami as the Dolphins on-again/off-again starting quarterback. Fitzpatrick played in 24 games for the Dolphins, starting 20 and he had a 9-11 record as the starter. He threw 33 touchdowns and had 21 interceptions as the Dolphins quarterback and for 5,620 yards. Fitzpatrick’s last completed pass as a member of the Dolphins was the “Fitzmagic” play at the end of the Raiders game to Mack Hollins as his head was getting turned sideways by a face-mask penalty. That completion, his final pass as a member of the Dolphins ended up setting the team up for a field goal and giving the Dolphins the victory in Week 16 over the Raiders.

It wasn’t expected Miami was going to re-sign Fitzpatrick this offseason as he was looking for an opportunity to start on another team and with Miami committed to Tua (or maybe Watson) in 2021 there was no chance he would have been able to be the #1 quarterback for the Dolphins. The Dolphins will now be looking elsewhere this free agency season to find a veteran back-up to sit behind Tua.