Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with quarterback Jacoby Brissett to be the Dolphins back-up QB. Word is the contract is worth $5 million guaranteed, but that isn’t confirmed at this time.

Brissett was a 3rd round pick in the 2016 Draft out of NC State by the New England Patriots. He has been a member of the Colts since 2017. In 2019 he started 15 games for the Colts and they were 7-8 in those games. He threw for 18 TD’s and had 6 INT’s and passed for 2,942 yards. In 2020 Brissett didn’t see the field much and only had 2 completions in 8 attempts for 17 yards. In his career, Brissett has 31 TD’s to 13 INT’s. Brissett was born and raised in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Jacoby Brissett will be replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick as the Dolphins veteran back-up quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa.