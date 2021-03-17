Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting the Miami Dolphins agreed to terms on a 2-year deal worth more than $7 million and can go as high as $9.5 million with former New England Patriots DT Adam Butler.

The #Dolphins are signing former #Patriots DT Adam Butler to a 2-year deal, source said, a familiar face for coach Brian Flores. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

But went undrafted in 2017 and has played in 63 games with the Patriots with 12 starts. IN 2020 he started 4 of 15 games he played in. Butler goes 6;5″ and 300 lbs and will help replace the exiting Davone Godchaux who agreed to terms with the Patriots earlier this week. Butler will be in a rotation with Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, and Christin Wilkins for the Dolphins at their defensive tackle position. Butler has 15 sacks and 1 forced fumble in his career.