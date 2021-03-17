On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike, Ian, and Tom talk about the first day of Free Agency (Officially) and the moves the Miami Dolphins have made thus far. They break down the signings of Adam Butler, Malcolm Brown, Justin Coleman, Jacoby Brissett to just name a few. They give their thoughts on the lack of “big moves” the Dolphins have made thus far and speculate as to why it may be. They also talk about some of the names who have left the Dolphins over the past week as well. The boys give their thoughts on some of the free agents still on the market at WR, Edge Rusher, and Center who may be on the Dolphins’ radar in the coming hours, days, and weeks. Plus we close the show talking about Ian “Big E” Berger’s big news in that he will be heading to the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland to announce the Miami Dolphins picks in rounds 4 thru 7. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

