Per Sports Trust Advisors Football Agency the Miami Dolphins have signed WR Robert Foster. No terms of the deal have been released.

Foster was on the Green Bay Packers practice squad in 2020 until the Washington Football Team signed him off the practice squad on October 22nd. Since 2018 Foster has played in 30 games and started 7. He has 3 career touchdowns (all in 2018) and 642 career yards receiving. Foster has 5 total receptions for the past 2 years. Foster went undrafted out of Alabama in 2018. His best season in the NFL was 2018 with the Buffalo Bills.