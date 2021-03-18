Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is reporting the Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms on a 1-year contract with center Matt Skura. Terms of the deal have not been released at the time of this article.

Skura went undrafted in the 2016 draft out of Duke. In 2018 he started all 16 games for the Ravens at the center. In 2019 he started the first 11 games of the season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. In 2020 he started 12 of 15 games but was benched late in the year after bad center-quarterback exchanges multiple weeks in a row. Prior to his knee injury, Skura was a very good center if not considered one of the best in the game by many, since his injury his level of play has declined some. In Miami, he will replace Ted Karras and be the Dolphins starting center most likely entering the 2021 season.