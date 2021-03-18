The Miami Dolphins have landed a wide receiver in their free agency period as they have come to terms on a 1 year deal with free agent Will Fuller formerly of the Houston Texans. The terms of the deal have not been released.

Fuller was a 1st round pick out of Notre Dame in 2016.  Full has started 52 of 53 games he has played in and has 24 career touchdowns. In 2020 he had 53 receptions for 879 yards and 8 touchdowns in only 11 games. Fuller was suspended for 6 games at the end of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and may have to miss the Week 1 game next season with Miami.

In Miami Fuller will give Miami an aspect to the passing game they have been missing as he is a WR who can take the top off the defense and make the big play. Fuller along with Parker, Preston, and Bowden makes a formidable WR unit. And Miami may not be done as they are likely to add another WR in the draft. Plus the Miami Herald reported on Wednesday that the Dolphins are interested in bringing back Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns as well in 2021 and sources told the paper they are in their 2021 plans.