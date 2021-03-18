The Miami Dolphins have landed a wide receiver in their free agency period as they have come to terms on a 1 year deal with free agent Will Fuller formerly of the Houston Texans. The terms of the deal have not been released.

#Texans speedy FA WR Will Fuller is signing a 1-year deal with the #Dolphins, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. A big-time deep threat. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

Fuller was a 1st round pick out of Notre Dame in 2016. Full has started 52 of 53 games he has played in and has 24 career touchdowns. In 2020 he had 53 receptions for 879 yards and 8 touchdowns in only 11 games. Fuller was suspended for 6 games at the end of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and may have to miss the Week 1 game next season with Miami.

New Dolphins WR Will Fuller has one more regular-season game to serve in his 6-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances. So Dolphins getting him for 16 games in expected 17 game regular season, health permitting — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 18, 2021

In Miami Fuller will give Miami an aspect to the passing game they have been missing as he is a WR who can take the top off the defense and make the big play. Fuller along with Parker, Preston, and Bowden makes a formidable WR unit. And Miami may not be done as they are likely to add another WR in the draft. Plus the Miami Herald reported on Wednesday that the Dolphins are interested in bringing back Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns as well in 2021 and sources told the paper they are in their 2021 plans.