On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike talks about the big news from Thursday in the world of the Miami Dolphins. The Fins went out and found themselves a legitimate big-time WR in Will Fuller and also found a starting center in Matt Skura. We go into Fuller’s production from his time in Houston and how his style of play will translate to the Dolphins and how it will open up the offense for others to have more success as well. We talk about his suspension and why he has 1 more game to serve early in 2021 and what else Miami may do at wide receiver in free agency. Then we transition and talk about the signing of Matt Skura and talk about how as a pass blocker he gave up no sacks in 2020, and only had 3 penalties called against him. But a big negative on him is he was benched last season for having trouble snapping the football to the quarterback. Mike breaks it down, plus he talks about the Chris Carson rumor, Watson allegations, and what moves Miami may make next. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

