Per published reports, the Miami Dolphins have signed linebacker Duke Riley away from the Philadelphia Eagles.

#Eagles Extra Scoop: Special teams captain and linebacker Duke Riley agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the #Dolphins. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 19, 2021

Riley was a 3rd round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was selected by the Atlanta Falcons. In late September 2019, Riley was traded to the Atlanta Falcons for safety Jonathan Cyprien. In 2020 for the Eagles Riley started 8 of the 13 games he played in and had a half of sack and 55 total tackles. Riley will come in and compete for a linebacker position for the Dolphins. Riley is known as a coverage specialist and is someone to replace Kamu Gruiger-Hill who left Miami this free agency period.

In his career Riley has 24 starts in 57 total games, he has played in.