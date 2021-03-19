Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting the Miami Dolphins have signed edge rusher/outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett of the Houston Texans for a 1-year deal. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed at this time.

Per source, Dolphins are signing edge rusher Brennan Scarlett to a one year deal. Has appeared in 56 games, with 22 starts, for Texans past five years. Joins Van Ginkel, Biegel as established OLBs on roster. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 19, 2021

In 2020 Scarlett played in 11 games and started 4 in which he recorded zero sacks. In 2019 he started 10 of 15 games and had 3.5 sacks. Scarlett is 27 years old and went undrafted out of Stanford in 2016. In Miami, he will be asked to be part of a group to replace Kyle Van Noy who was let go over a week back by the organization. Edge rusher (OLB/DE) is a big position of need for Miami this offseason to address in free agency and the draft. This signing does not prevent Miami from signing another edge rusher this free agency period as they have little depth at the position