The latest episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Fan Series is easily the WILDEST one we’ve ever had. Mike and Ian are joined by Tone Toto who explains how he became a fan and how it ties into ATTEMPTED MURDER, his mom hiring people to kill his father, and a movie about the entire story. This is an absolutely CAN’T MISS episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Fan Series!
(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)
ITUNES: CLICK HERE
PODBEAN: CLICK HERE
SPOTIFY: CLICK HERE
STITCHER: CLICK HERE
TUNEIN: CLICK HERE
PLAYERFM: CLICK HERE
AUDIBLE: CLICK HERE