NFL Reporter Josina Anderson is reporting the Miami Dolphins have signed free agent cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc to a 1-year contract. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

I'm told Cre'Von LeBlanc is signing a 1-year deal with the #Dolphins, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 23, 2021

LeBlanc is 26 years old and was an UDFA of the Patriots in 2016. Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was in New England in 2016 when LeBlanc was on the Patriots practice squad. Since being in the NFL since 2016 he has played for the Patriots, Lions, Bears, and Eagles. LeBlanc has played in 52 games with 16 career starts and has two career interceptions.

One has to wonder if the Dolphins adding another cornerback to an already deep cornerback room is a sign there may be some movement with Xavien Howard.

In 2020 LeBlanc ended the season on IR with the Eagles due to an ankle injury he suffered in November. He played in 9 games, started 1, had 22 tackles and 1 sack in 2020. With the Dolphins LeBlanc will have an uphill battle to make the 53 man active roster as the Dolphins currently have Byron Jones, Xavien Howard, Justin Coleman, Nik Needham, Jason McCourty, and Noah Igbinoghene at the cornerback position among others.