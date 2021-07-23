Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have signed linebacker Shaqueem Griffin to a 1-year contract. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The #Dolphins are signing ex-#Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to a 1-year deal, source said. Some LB depth and special teams help. Colleague @TomPelissero had reported he was in for a visit. Now, he’s sticking around. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

Griffin he would provide some depth at linebacker and be an asset on special teams if he were to make the team. Signing him would not be a guarantee of him making the roster in 2021. In 2020 with Seattle he bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. He was a 5th round pick in 2018 and in three seasons has only started 1 game (which was in 2018) and has 1 career sack in three years.