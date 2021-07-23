Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting free agent linebacker Shaquem Griffin is visiting with the Miami Dolphins on Friday. Griffin just turned 26 years old earlier this week and has spent his entire NFL career with the Seahawks. He was a 5th round pick in 2018 and in three seasons has only started 1 game (which was in 2018) and has 1 career sack in three years.

Former #Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin is visiting the #Dolphins today, per source. An intriguing potential addition for Miami before players report to camp next week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 23, 2021

If Miami were to add Griffin he would provide some depth at linebacker and be an asset on special teams if he were to make the team. Signing him would not be a guarantee of him making the roster in 2021. In 2020 with Seattle he bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster.

More on this story as it develops.