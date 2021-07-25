On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Tom talk about the two Miami Dolphins signings from late last week. Mike and Tom give their thoughts on linebacker Shaquem Griffin and cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc and the odds one or both make the Dolphins roster this season. And give some insight on why Miami did give each a 1-year deal and what role they could fill on this 2021 Dolphins roster. They also talk about if Miami should kick the tires on a trade for elite pass rusher Chandler Jones who is on the outs with the Arizona Cardinals. On Sunday it was reported that Jones requested a trade and wants out of Arizona and a contract extension. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores spent time with Jones when they were both in New England and has a history with him. Should Miami consider making a move? Also, Tom and Mike give their thoughts on the opening of Dolphins training camp this week and what are the 3 key position battles to watch for. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

