NFL Reporter Aaron Wilson is reporting the Miami Dolphins have signed free agent TE Carson Meier. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed at this time.

Miami Dolphins signed Carson Meier — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 26, 2021

Meier was out of the NFL in 2020 and in 2019 spent time with both Jacksonville and Atlanta. He went undrafted out of Oklahoma in the 2019 draft and was signed by Jacksonville who then cut him prior to the start of the season. Atlanta picked him up and had him on their practice squad until he was called up to the active roster in November of that season. He played in and started in 1 game in 2019 and recorded no receptions.