Per Field Yates of ESPN, the details of Benardrick McKinney’s restructured contract have been released. And looking over the numbers they appear to be very team-friendly towards the Dolphins in how they re-worked this contract. When Miami traded for McKinney he had 3 years left on his deal with up to $27.75 mill left over those 3 years and a $7.75 million salary in 2021. Now, McKinney will earn just $3 million in 2021 and is a free agent after this season.

Dolphins LB Benardrick McKinney restructured his contract. Previously he had 3 years left on his deal worth up to $27.5M, including a $7.75M salary in 2021. McKinney will now earn a $3M salary in 2021, plus $200K in playtime incentives. He’ll now be a free agent in 2022. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 28, 2021

McKinney will be 29 in November and Miami is able to move on from him after this season and not have any dead money on the cap should they choose to.