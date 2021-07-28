On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian talk about all of the hot topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike and Ian talk about the latest news surrounding Xavien Howard. Is there a remote chance Miami can salvage this situation? Did Howard put out the correct statement in his request for a trade? What will this do to the Dolphins defense in 2021. Plus, we talk about what took place on the field Wednesday during the Dolphins first day of work on the field. We talk about how Tua looked, who else stood out and played well. And also spoke about which players are starting camp on PUP. We also talk about Bernardrick McKinney’s restructured contract, Big E’s Twitter suspension and why Mike doesn’t like Celine Dion, and what is planned for the next few days with the Dolphins practice schedule. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

