The Miami Dolphins placed offensive linemen DJ Fluker on the injured reserve per the Miami Dolphins team website. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is reporting that when he is healthy in a few weeks it is expected that the Dolphins will release Fluker at that time.

Fluker had a knee issue that required surgery, source says. So he’s expected to be released in a few weeks when healthy. https://t.co/Ol2y9JUZoz — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 29, 2021

Per team source, Dolphins OL DJ Fluker was placed on IR because of arthroscopic knee injury, which was the injury issue that surfaced in past 24 hours. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 29, 2021

Fluker was placed on the PUP list to start training camp, the reason given was that he failed a conditioning test. On Thursday he was moved to IR. The reason given is because he needed minor arthroscopic surgery earlier on Thursday to clean up a knee issue. Players placed on IR during training camp are not eligible to be designated to return at some point down the road. Miami can reach an injury settlement with him, cut him, and then re-sign him if they desire.

The expectation is Miami will cut Fluker with an injury settlement at some point in the next few weeks per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Whether they re-sign him is still yet to be determined.

