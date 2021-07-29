Josh Couture is back with another episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Point After podcast here on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network. On today’s show, Josh is joined by Jason Moore from The Fantasy Footballers. Jason shares his thoughts about the Miami Dolphins offense in 2021 and what he thinks players on the Dolphins offense can do fantasy football-wise this season. Josh also talks about the Xavien Howard situation and shares his thoughts on the matter. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Point After Podcast.

