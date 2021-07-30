The Miami Dolphins have players returning from last year’s 10 win team and new faces that can help them improve off those 10 wins. Ultimately it’s about coming together and winning enough games for Miami to make a playoff push this season. To do so, some players are going to need to make a major impact on the field. So here are three players that could make an impact in 2021 for the Dolphins.

Jevon Holland, Safety

The Oregon safety was a playmaker in two seasons as a Duck piling up 110 tackles, 71 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, nine interceptions, one touchdown, and 19 pass defended. He was selected in the 2021 NFL Draft by Miami in the second round, and he goes into his rookie season ready to make noise. Holland looks to be the starting free safety for the Dolphins, and Head Coach Brian Flores is high on him from all reports. The 6’1, 196 lbs Jevon should make an impact this year for Miami right away.



Noah Igbinoghene, Cornerback

The second-year defensive back from Auburn had 13 tackles, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in his rookie year. The second-year corner looks to play a more vital role in this Dolphins defense with the potential departure of Xavien Howard. Noah didn’t look like a first-round pick in 2020, but it may have had to do with a more than complicated offseason. He has all the characteristics to be a solid cornerback and may need a more “normal” offseason. As Igbinoghene gets more reps in training camp and goes into year two, he should start turning into a better cornerback for Miami. Look for him to flip the switch and make an impact in 2021.

Kai Locksley, Wide Receiver

The 6’4 210lbs quarterback from UTEP looks to make the NFL at wide receiver. He recorded a 38″ vertical jump, 10’06” broad jump, and 7.07s 3-cone shuttle at his college pro-day. Locksley looks to be quite the athlete with those impressive numbers. He last played in college in 2019, completing 56.9% of his passes, had nine touchdowns to 14 interceptions, and 2,266 yards passing in two seasons. Kai will look to make an impact at wide receiver and prove himself to the Dolphins organization, possibly even making the 53-man roster.