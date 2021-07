Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald is reporting DeVante Parker has a soft tissue injury and that is what has him on the PUP list. Parker has also yet to pass the team physical as well. The injury isn’t considered serious at this time and it occurred last week in a workout before training camp began.

More on this story as it develops.