Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting Miami Dolphins co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey has tested positive for COVID-19. Godsey had been vaccinated. The Dolphins organization has sent Godsey home and Eric Studesville will take over as the sole offensive coordinator until Godsey returns. Various Dolphins’ tight ends are expected to land on the COVID-19 list as they were in close contact to Godsey.

