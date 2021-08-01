With the news that Miami Dolphins Co-Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach George Godsey was sent home and placed on the COVID-19 list for contracting with COVID, the Dolphins have placed tight ends Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen, and Cethan Carter on the COVID list at this time as well. Godsey was vaccinated and still came down with COVID. Per reports Mike Gesicki is believed to be vaccinated. Adam Shaheen per his social media posts most likely is not vaccinated as he has taken a strong anti-vax stance. Shaheen has shown support to videos and other athletes’ postings who refuse to get vaccinated. Although to be clear Shaheen’s vaccination status is not confirmed at the time of this report. No word on Cethan Carter’s vaccination status.

If any player is not vaccinated and they are placed on the COVID list, they are out a minimum of 10 days per rule. They could also be placed on the COVID list as a precaution due to being in close contact with Godsey. And if that is the case more Dolphins tight ends could be placed on the COVID list in the coming 24-48 hours.

Players go on COVID list if deemed close contacts or test positive. Godsey still coaching TEs. Gesicki apparently was vaccinated, according to NFL rule (changed last week) that prohibited unvaccinated players from talking to media without mask. (Gesicki was maskless with us Wed.) https://t.co/zQ2VTGLP00 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 1, 2021

Dolphins have placed tight ends Cethan Carter, Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 1, 2021

