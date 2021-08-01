It’s the first week of Miami Dolphins training camp, and the NFL regular season is a little over a month away, but every team may need to turn every stone to solidify that final 53-man roster. Looking towards free agents to possibly sign and get that last-minute edge over other NFL teams is something to consider. Miami might need to look at the free agents that aren’t signed still at this time and if they may find a diamond in the rough to improve this final roster. Here are three free-agent football players the Dolphins should consider signing for the 2021 season.

Jerimiah Spicer, Linebacker

He’s a tough, physical player that plays sideline to sideline and hits everything in between. Spicer played in the AFL, IFL, and XFL before becoming a free agent. He’s also worked out for the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cleveland Browns, collecting some NFL team’s interest. Miami could use a physical, tough linebacker like Spicer to fill up lanes in run defense, rush the passer or cover receivers down the field. It’s worth taking the time to call him in for a workout and see if he could be a worthy addition to the 2021 roster.



Loading...

Todd Gurley, Running Back

The former first-round pick out of Georgia by the Los Angeles Rams in 2015 is a free agent after five seasons with the Rams and a year with the Atlanta Falcons. In Gurley’s six seasons in the NFL, he has 6,082 yards rushing, 67 touchdowns on the ground with a 4.2-yard average. In the receiving game, he has 2,254 yards and 12 touchdown receptions. Gurley was voted AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,106 yards his rookie year. He also was named AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year after the 2017 season. He had 19 offensive touchdowns for LA that year to earn the honor. Even though he’s had injuries, Gurley would help improve the Dolphins rushing game this season. Current running backs for Miami include Myles Gaskins, who had 584 yards rushing in 2020, Salvon Ahmad rushed for 319 yards last year, and Malcolm Brown, who rushed for 419 yards for the Rams. Also, rookie seventh-round pick Gerrid Doaks out of Cincinnati had 1,712 yards in college over 30 games. So the addition of Todd Gurley would improve the Dolphins running game in 2021.

Vic Beasley, Edge Rusher

The former first-round pick out of Clemson in 2015 by the Atlanta Falcons is a free agent after spending time with the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. Beasley has had 160 tackles, 37.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, 12 pass deflections, one interception, and two defensive touchdowns. Miami could use some help rushing the passer, and adding Beasley would help in that department. Vic had 15.5 sacks in 2016, leading the league, and was named to his first Pro Bowl that year along with All-Pro honors. The 6’3 246 lbs Edge Rusher could improve the Dolphins front seven by contributing in run defense and putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.