With the Miami Dolphins forced to place 3 players on the COVID-19 list on Sunday it is being reported by NFL reporter Aaron Wilson that the Dolphins have signed tight end Gabe Holmes.

Miami Dolphins signed tight end Gabe Holmes today, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 2, 2021

Homes went undrafted in 2015 and has bounced around the league and been with many teams. He has spent time with Seattle, Oakland, Baltimore, and Indianapolis. He last played in the NFL in 2019. In 2020 he was with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL. Holmes has played in 10 NFL games total in his career, starting 4. He has never caught a pass in an NFL game.