DFS, or Daily Fantasy Sports for the uninitiated, encompasses a range of different fantasy sports games – making it all the more impressive that some DFS players have mastered multiple fantasy sports.

Over the last few years, there has been a lot of controversy over whether or not the success of top DFS players can be attributed to luck or skill. The result of this debate has important repercussions as DFS platforms, playing, and tournaments can be regulated differently depending on whether they are games of luck or skill.

Bloomberg Businessweek undertook an in-depth examination of DFS players, games, and rankings and found that the daily fantasy contests and tournaments are typically won by a small minority of players. These players usually employ advanced statistical models and automated tools which are capable of managing hundreds of different entries at the same time while simultaneously searching for and identifying the weakest opponents in the tournament.

The two platforms most frequently used for DFS are DraftKings and FanDuel, and players will typically swear by one or the other. The two platforms offer players different interfaces, games, sports, and metrics, so it really is worth doing the research and reading WSN’s latest review of both DraftKings and FanDuel before deciding on a platform to use.

A small minority of DFS super players truly have the skill, talent, and expertise to climb through the DFS rankings. That being said, there are always opportunities for new and up-and-coming players to step into the ring and dominate the upcoming tournaments. Below are some of the best DFS players from around the world.

awesemo

awesemo, otherwise known as Alex Baker, is consistently ranked as one of the top DFS players internationally. He has been so incredibly successful that he now runs classes on DFS strategies, best practices, and tips. Alex Baker graduated with a degree in mathematics from Washington University in St. Louis in 2008, and he began applying his mathematical formulas to poker.

Soon after succeeding in poker, he realized that he could begin applying statistical models to DFS. Thirteen years later, and awesemo is now universally considered one of the most formidable DFS players in the world. He has placed in the top three for a full range of sports, including for NBA, NFL, NHL, PGA, and MLB. As his brand grows and his company expands, you can expect to see awesemo become more of a household name.

moklovin

Another one of the top players in the DFS leagues is moklovin, otherwise known as David Mok. David Mok lives a fairly private life, and he has not launched the DFS empire, which awesemo has. However, we do know that he is a former CPA, father, and dog owner who has a particular interest in watches and gourmet food.

ChipotleAddict

ChipotleAddict, or Tom Crowley, is a controversial DFS player who has attracted a great deal of media attention over the last few years. Tom Crowley was a professional poker player for years before he started playing DFS in the fall of 2014.

Crowley quickly rose through the DFS ranks and finished as a top 20 competitor in 2015. Since then, he has had a continued winning streak as, in 2017, he won the elite RotoGrinder’s Tournament Player of the Year award.

Following this series of successes, he became a seven-figure winner after he took down the DraftKings Millionaire Maker after a turnover at the very last second helped him to achieve the seven-figure payday. He has continued succeeding in DFS tournaments and games, and it is likely that he will continue to be an extremely strong player for the years to come.

youdacao

youdacao – or Youda Cao – is another phenomenal DFS player. Youda Cao has been one of the most consistent players in international DFS tournaments and leagues for a number of years. In 2017, he reached the pinnacle of every DFS player’s career when he became the number one DFS player according to the RotoGrinder rankings.

Youda Cao is no longer ranked number one, but he is consistently ranked in the top five DFS players for every major sport. He is also always a solid contender for the Tournament Player of the Year award.

Youda Cao’s background is in finance, economics, and technology, and he has noted in interviews that he applies the concepts of value investing and trading to his DFS games. Clearly, whatever strategy he uses is working as he has been extraordinarily successful over the years.