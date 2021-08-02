The Miami Dolphins have welcomed back Albert Wilson this offseason. After the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the former Kansas City Chiefs wideout decided to sit out the 2020 season.

With the additions of Jaylen Waddle and Will Fuller this offseason, questions are surrounding how much Albert Wilson will play in the upcoming season.

Here is why Wilson can be a sneaky threat in the 2021 season.

Overcoming Injury Issues

Albert Wilson has proved, albeit in staggered spells, that he can be a threat in any offensive scheme. His 2018 season was arguably his best in a Dolphins jersey. He started in seven of the 13 games he played for the Chiefs in 2017, recording three touchdowns from 554 receiving yards and 42 receptions. This gave him an average of 13.2 receiving yards per reception.

He would then sign a three-year deal with the Dolphins and had a great start to life in South Beach. Playing seven games all season and starting just three, Wilson recorded four touchdowns and 391 receiving yards in 2018. This gave him an average of 15 yards per reception. He was projected to record over 750 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns had injury not disrupted his season.

Injuries have been a massive disruption to Wilson’s NFL career. Wilson has only played in all sixteen games once during his seven years in the league. If the wideout can stay healthy in 2021, he is primed for a brilliant season. This is especially so considering he had the whole of 2020 to allow his body to recover.



Signs Of Early Relationship With Tua

Miami is back in training camp, and one video that has been released is the clip of Albert Wilson catching a deep pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. This might only be the initial stages of training camp, but there are encouraging signs from this pass.

Tua is well documented to have had a mixed rookie year in 2020. He needs weapons to rely upon to fulfill his potential. Forming a relationship on the field with Wilson helps Tua and the entire offense as they aim to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Wilson is unlikely to have a WR1 role with the Dolphins but has proved throughout his career that he can be a very capable WR2 and WR3. Whether this is in the slot or as part of a rotation system involving Preston Williams, Waddle, DeVante Parker, or Fuller, Wilson has the chance to make a real impact in this Dolphins offense. With his speed and agility, Wilson has showcased his ability at times to make those special plays.

One of Dolphins fans’ favorite touchdowns of the past five seasons was his touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in 2018. After running through the Raiders defense, Wilson hi-fived Jakeem Grant towards the end zone. He also had arguably the best game of his career in 2018, where he recorded 155 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime win against the Chicago Bears.

Albert Wilson has the chance to become a reliable option for head coach Brian Flores. He is a player to watch out for in 2021.