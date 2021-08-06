With the uncertainty surrounding Xavien Howard’s future in Miami and status for the 2021 season, the Dolphins per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald brought in 4 cornerbacks for a tryout on Thursday.

Those cornerbacks are Trevor Williams, Alexander Myers, KJ Sails, and Lafayette Pitts. Through the first week of training camp (and yes it’s only one week) the secondary has not drawn rave reviews with their performance from most of the media members and people in attendance who have seen the action on the field. And had struggled at times during the practices. It is expected cornerbacks with jobs secure in Miami in 2021 are Xavien Howard (if he is in Miami this season), Byron Jones, Noah Igbinoghene, Nik Needham, and Justin Coleman. Beyond that, though the Dolphins need more depth as Jason McCourty has been playing some safety in the early stages of training camp.

