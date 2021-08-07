Yes, it is beginning to be a bit much and almost a daily thing where Colin Cowherd continues to talk about Tua and has more to say about the second-year Miami Dolphins quarterback. Of course, at this point, Colin is like a broken record and just repeating himself most days. Repeating why Tua can’t succeed in the NFL, why he isn’t a good athlete, is too short, weak arm…blah blah blah blah blah. The stuff he has been saying for over a year now. He also now feels Tua needs to play the entire first half (at least) of every preseason game this year to get better.