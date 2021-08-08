Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is reporting the Miami Dolphins and Xavien Howard have agreed to terms of a restructured contract which will resolve the situation. Per Ian Rapoport the Dolphins gave Howard a $1 million pro bowl incentive and an additional $3.5 million in additional incentives and took back all of the mini-camp fines he had to pay.

It had been rumored in recent days the Dolphins were willing to give Howard a small pay bump in 2021 (this season) and then would be open to trading him after the season to let Howard get a new deal with another team. It appears that is what happened here with this restructure as there is very little true guaranteed money beyond the 2021 season. Either way, Xavien Howard will be playing for the Miami Dolphins in the 2021 season.

More on this story as it develops.