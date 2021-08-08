NFL Reporter Michael Lombardi is reporting that word from various teams around the league is Miami is in the market for an offensive tackle and they are willing to make a trade to acquire one. The Dolphins aren’t necessarily looking to add a starting offensive tackle but feel they need some depth behind Austin Jackson and Jesse Davis, the two players who will be starting for them on the offensive line at left tackle and right tackle.

In talking to teams around the league, sounds like Miami is searching for some offensive tackle depth and is willing to make a trade. I'm sure they aren't the only teams looking for quality tackles. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) August 8, 2021

The Dolphins had signed DJ Fluker this offseason with thoughts he would be able to be a back-up swing tackle and give Miami that depth, but his recent knee injury and release with an injury settlement has left Miami very thin with their offensive line depth chart. The current back-up tackles are rookie 7th round pick Larnel Coleman and Timon Parris who has bounced around the league from practice squad to practice squad on various teams.

