The beginning of the new football season is getting closer and our anticipation is going sky high these days. However, the very start of the 2021/22 football caravan is planned for mid-August and we still have enough time to do other things in the meantime.

One of the best ways to enjoy your days off is to play online casino games with football-themed action and characters. There’s a wide variety of casino titles orbiting around soccer, so we want to make a good selection and present you with the best football-themed casino games you can play in the offseason. Let’s take a look!

Soccer Safari

We open the list with Soccer Safari, a game that actually combines two themes – football and animals. It’s a very interesting version of online slots with five reels and 30 pay lines. It has all the usual slot features, but well-designed safari animals make it more interesting than other casino games.

Goal!

Goal is a relatively new online casino game with small details designed specifically for football fans. This version of virtual slots helps you discover no deposit bonus casino with five reels and 10 winning lines. The things we love the most about Goal are football-like balls, boots, whistles, and trophies.

American Football Pokies

American Football Pokies is a high-quality casino game with all the characteristics you might expect from a premium title. With its 3D graphics and world cup themes, American Football Pokies looks attractive and quickly immerses players into five reels and 20 pay lines.

Football Frenzy

Number four on our list goes to Football Frenzy, a casino game packed with memorable football moments and impressions. This football-themed slot game features the images of some of the finest players in history, which is exactly what makes Football Frenzy so exciting.

Football Rules

If you want to learn the basics of online slots, you have to try Football Rules. Both sources will introduce you to the glorious world of football-themed online slots, with Football Rules having five reels, three rows, and 25 paylines.

World Cup Heroes

Would you like to recreate the latest World Cup Finals or create a perfect match according to your preferences? If yes, World Cup Heroes online slots give you a unique opportunity to do so!

Top Trumps

Top Trumps looks like just another online casino game, but it really isn’t. It does come with the average combination of five reels, three rows, and 15 paylines, but incredible bonuses are what make the game better than the rest.

Gridiron Glory

If you are interested in playing slots with unusual symbols, perhaps you should try Gridiron Glory. It’s a great version of football-themed slots with scatter icons and precious prizes such as free spins and stacked wilds.

Football Star

Players who love European football will definitely enjoy Football Stars, a game focused on the best soccer leagues in the world. The game features five reels, three rows, and 243 winning lines.

The Bottom Line

If you are a true soccer fan, there is no better way to spend the offseason than playing football-themed casino games. Luckily enough, the list of such games is long and distinguished, so you can bump into some truly amazing titles these days.

We decided to give you a hand by selecting the best football-themed casino games you can play in the offseason. These are not the only games you can find on the Internet, but they really are the finest. Make sure to give them a try and let us know what you think about our recommendations in the comments section!