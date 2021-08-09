The Miami Dolphins and Xavien Howard have agreed to restructure the cornerback’s contract.

Howard requested a trade over “not feeling valued or respected.” It appears both parties have settled their differences.

With the defensive back’s future seemingly settled, here is why the defense will be able to maintain the excellent performances that they displayed in the 2020 season.



Secondary Can Continue To Excel

With Howard’s future in doubt, this left Dolphins fans wondering who would step in alongside Byron Jones. From all accounts, 2020 first-round draft pick Noah Igbinoghene is said to have struggled in training camp.

Now that Howard has agreed to the restructured contract, this gives Igbinoghene time to develop and learn off his fellow cornerbacks.

Howard’s request to be paid more than Jones can cause issues in the locker room. However, they are both professionals. This may be the last thing on their minds.

Miami has an excellent cornerback duo to fit in with a brilliant secondary.

How Howard And The Secondary Can Help The Offense

The old saying goes, “Offense sells tickets, and defense wins championships.” X is Miami’s best player. His 10 interceptions went a long way towards Miami’s 10-6 record in the 2020 season.

Provided Howard can put up similar interception totals in 2021, this can help the Dolphins regain possession as the team looks to score more points.

This would ease the pressure off an offense featuring a young quarterback and several wide receivers looking to adjust to a new system.

Miami allowed the sixth-fewest points during the 2020 season (338). Only the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens scored more fumble recovery touchdowns than Miami (2). The Dolphins were also joint top in overall team interceptions (18). A previous article was spoken of how Miami must pay Howard if they want to avoid going one step forward and two steps back.

Managing to agree to restructure his contract is a massive boost for the Dolphins and head coach Brian Flores, who has done an excellent job in his first two seasons with the organization.