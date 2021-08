Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss the new depth chart, Xavien Howard’s new agreement, and Da Bears who Miami opens the Preseason with next Saturday. On offense, Michael is a little concerned with the depth at tackle and on defense, cornerback depth is also a concern.

We both agree that adjusting Howard’s contract was the right move by the front office and we explain why. We look ahead to the Bears and tell you what we think we’ll see from the starters. Football season is finally here!