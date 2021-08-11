During a Dolphins Media Availability last week, I was intrigued by an interview with Miami Dolphins Tight End Adam Shaheen and questions on him being out on the covid list according to the covid protocol that the NFL has put into place. Shaheen is not shy about talking about himself not being vaccinated but does not judge those who choose or do not choose to vaccinate. Shaheen was put on the covid list two weeks ago with fellow Tight End Mike Gesicki and Cethan Carter. None of the three tested positive for covid. The three players were subject to contact tracing, which asks people who may have been in contact with someone that has COVID-19 to self-quarantine.

Shaheen says that he will not get the vaccine and that the NFL has been pushing vaccinations on the players, but he said they would not “strongarm” him into doing something he is not willing to do. Asked about the NFL tightening the restriction, he said, “This is a business, and from their point of view, they want us to play every game. With that being said, for us to go and push more protocols than we had last year is beyond me.”



More than 85% of the Dolphins have been vaccinated, leaving them behind 13 other teams who are 90% plus vaccinated. When asked about his team only having 85% compliance Coach, Brian Flores said, “I respect everyone’s choice in the matter” and that he is “Not going to pressure anyone. Just going to give them the information for them to make their choice, and if we’re going to work around someone, we’ll work around it. Try to do what’s in the best interest of the team given whatever the situation may be.” The Dolphins union rep, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is the go-to man in the locker room if teammates have questions. “Giving them my perspective and how I view it,” Wilkins said. “It’s different hearing it from a counterpart rather than a coach or whatever. But I just try to help guys, try to give them the information.”

The ten percent of not vaccinated players would be tested regularly and are subject to more restrictions from the league. Here are some of the guidelines the NFL and the Players Union put in place for players who choose to vaccinate and those who are not vaccinated. Unvaccinated players will be subjected to daily testing and will have to wear a mask while in the team’s facilities and while traveling. Vaccinated players will be subject to testing every two weeks and will not be required to wear masks, even though recommended this week by the CDC for everyone, vaccinated or not. Players who are vaccinated do not have any of the following restrictions imposed on them, which unvaccinated players are subject to. The unvaccinated player cannot eat with their teammates and must socially distance from any teammates. The unvaccinated players are not allowed to have social, media, or marking promotion opportunities. They are not allowed to use team saunas or steam rooms. Traveling, they must eat their meals in their hotel room can not interact with non-team members while the team is traveling.

The league is not outing players who will not get the covid vaccine. Still, some of the notable non-Dolphins players who are somewhat vocal about not getting a vaccine are Kirk Cousins, Jalen Ramey, DeAndre Hopkins, and Cole Beasley. Like Shaheen, these players say they will not get the vaccine for whatever personal reasons they have, but they will not talk about their teammates who have received their vaccinations. The same goes with the players who have received the vaccination; they have not talked out against their teammates who choose not to get it.