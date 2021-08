Josh Couture is back with another episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Point After podcast here on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network. On today’s show, Josh talks about the Joy Taylor vs Miami Dolphins fans drama that exploded on social media this week, the Hunter Long injury, Xavien Howard’s now re-worked contract, and the upcoming Dolphins pre-season game. Also, Josh talks about some of the quarterbacks in the AFC East in 2021. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Point After Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)