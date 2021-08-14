On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom are back to break down the Miami Dolphins’ first preseason game of the 2021 season which was a 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears. We talk about how Tua, the offensive line, and the Dolphins’ starting defense looked in the first half. We also talk about how the back-ups did overall and what were the positives from this game and some of the red flags we see early on that need to be corrected still. We break down the punt returner battle between Waddle and Grant, how the running backs looked, and who got our “GAME BALL” from today’s game. We also talk about Zach Thomas and when he may get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and talk about the comments Ryan Fitzpatrick and Chan Gailey said this year about when the decision was made to insert Tua into the starting line-up and how they were both blindsided and caught off guard. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.