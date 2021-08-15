Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss our thoughts of the contest in Chicago. There were positives none bigger than Tua looking like a different QB, and yes, there were some negatives we’ll talk about those as well. Overall, despite the loss, it was a good showing for an opening preseason game.
Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears Reactions
