We all know preseason games do not count, but they mean a lot as far as the team is concerned in roster construction for the upcoming 2021 season. The first preseason games have a mix of first- and second-unit players starting together for the first two drives, then it is a mash of players 53 to 90 to see what they can do to contribute and win a roster spot. Remember, it is the first game, a glorified scrimmage game. The positives I got from the game were few, but they were glaring enough to make me happy through the first thirty minutes of the exhibition.

Let’s start with Tua, where the main stories around Miami Dolphins preseason will start. Aside from the late pass to Adam Shaheen, which turned into an interception, Tua was on point. Even that pass was in Shaheen’s hands as well as the defenders. The 50-yard pass from Tua to Mike Gesicki was exciting as hell, and I am sure that made a bunch of Miami fans to jump out of their seats as I did. The other sexy pass from Tua to Gesicki was the 6-yard pass on 3rd and 6, where Tua threw the pass only to where Gesicki could catch it and right where he needed to be for the first down. Tua connected with Mack Hollins for a few nice passes as well as one to Adam Shaheen.

The running game looked decent, with Malcolm Brown made positive yards as the lead back in the game. He ran forward and fell forward for positive yards. It was unfortunate he was unable to punch it in near the goal line though. Myles Gaskin looked good on his four carries for 19-yards. Along with the starter last year, Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed took 6 carries for 40-yards. The offensive line with the first unit looks decent enough, protecting Tua and opening holes for a couple of big runs from Ahmed and Gaskin, but a lot of work is needed as on some plays a few of the guys struggled. Robert Hunt looked solid in his right guard position.



On the defensive side of the ball, I was satisfied with the mix of defenders on the line. Christian Wilkins was making plays which I hope continues when the season starts. He looked improved in getting into the backfield and made some stops in the run game. The linebacker corps was good enough for preseason and only let one big play from former Miami Dolphins Damian Williams made an impressive run. Where the defense shined in the first half was the secondary. The cornerback and safety players were on point, and that was without starters, Byron Jones and Xavien Howard. Justin Coleman had two big plays, and Nik Needham was fantastic.

Noah Iginoghene had one impressive play later in the game, but he held his own on his side of the field. Eric Rowe blocked a pass and had a tackle. Rookie Javon Holland was invisible, in a way you like. He was back there doing his job and had no plays going his way. I think with him, Rowe, X, and Jones, the opposing quarterbacks will have a chore this coming season. The Dolphins held the Bears to 5 three-and-out plays, only getting positive yards and a three-point score in the prevent defense mode, which success is the opposing team does not score a touchdown.

Special teams played well in the first 30, where Jason Sanders showing he is still a stud hit two for two field goals and making one extra point. Punter Michael Palardy had 5 punts, landing two within the 20 and hitting a long punt of 38 yards. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle made a nice 24-yard punt return, but Jakeem Grant made some explosive and exciting runs during the three punt returns he fielded.

I was impressed with the Miami Dolphins first half win over the Chicago Bears 13-3, and knowing there is always a need for improvement, I am going into this season with another level of confidence than I did from the days after the draft and then the days after training camp started.

Here we go, Dolphins!