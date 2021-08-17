With concerns about the offensive line situation, the Dolphins traded a 2022 7th round pick to the Carolina Panthers for 2019 2nd round pick Greg Little. In Miami Little immediately becomes the back-up swing offensive tackle off the bench. In two seasons with the Panthers Little has started 6 of the 14 games he has been active for. All of those starts were at left tackle.

