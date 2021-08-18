On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back to talk about all the hot topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. First, the guys talk about the Dolphins trade for Greg Little and what that may mean for this Miami Dolphins offensive line. Also, the guys talk about the Dolphins offensive line performance vs the Bears on Saturday, and should there be a reason for concern? Plus, did the offensive line rebound on Wednesday in their joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons? We have the run-down. Also, Mike and Ian go over the latest list of Miami Dolphins injuries and who is and who isn’t practicing these days, and when the guys who are currently sidelined may be back. Plus, there is a full run-down and recap of what took place on the field Wednesday at Miami Dolphins practice where they worked against the Atlanta Falcons. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.



